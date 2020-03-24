Aquafeed Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2027

Global Aquafeed Market Viewpoint
Aquafeed Market Research, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Aquafeed market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.
In this Aquafeed market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
segmented as follows:
Aquafeed Market by Form
- Extruded
- Pellets
- Powder
- Liquid
Aquafeed Market by Species
- Fish
- Salmon
- Tilapia
- Sea Bass/Bream
- Sturgeon
- Trout
- Others
- Crustaceans
- Prawns
- Shrimp
- Crabs
- Krill
- Others
Aquafeed Market by Function
- Health
- Digestibility
- Palatability
- Special Nutrition
- Others
Aquafeed Market by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Peru
- Chile
- Colombia
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Poland
- NORDIC
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
