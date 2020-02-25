Aquaculture products market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast to 2025

Global aquaculture products market to reach USD 49 billion by 2025.Global aquaculture products market is valued approximately USD 28.09 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.2 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising income levels and growing consumption of fish are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of aquaculture products globally.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078228

Global aquaculture products market is significantly driven by growth in aquaculture industry. According to the U.S. Soybean Export Council in July 2018, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization reveals that with 5.8% growth rate since 2010, aquaculture continues to grow faster as compared to other food production sectors. In 2016, aquaculture production increase by approximately 4 million tons as compared to 2015 and it expected to reach to around 109 tons by 2030, a growth rate of 37% over 2016. Thus, growth in aquaculture would increase the demand and adoption of aquaculture products thereby, aiding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2018-2025. Further, government efforts to support aquaculture products offers lucrative growth opportunities for the global Aquaculture products market globally over the forecast period. However, harmful impact on the environment along with the concerns related to food safety are the major factors that impede the growth of global Aquaculture products market.

On the basis of segmentation, the aquaculture products market is segmented into rearing of product, culture, species and production type. The rearing of product segment of global Aquaculture products market is classified into equipment, fertilizers, chemical and pharmaceuticals of which chemical holds the largest market share in terms of revenue owing to rising utility in various sectors such as to treat various diseases and as disinfectants. The culture segment of global aquaculture products market includes marine, fresh water and brackish water. Based on the product type segment, the market is classified into small and medium & large scale of which small-scale is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate owing to the government initiatives to promote aquafarmers. On the basis of species segment, the global aquaculture product market is segmented into aquatic plants and aquatic animals.

The regional analysis of aquaculture products market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. Asia-Pacific have occupied major share in the global aquaculture products market. Major reasons for the dominance of Asia-Pacific are growing demand for latest and advanced aquaculture products that helps to product quality output and enhance the efficiency of aquaculture of aquaculture operations. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific is witnessed owing to growth in the number of aquaculture production units.

The leading market players include-

Pentair PLC

Akva Group

Xylem Inc.

Aquaculture Equipment Ltd

Aquaculture System Technologies, LLC.

Luxsol

Pioneer Group

CPI Equipment Inc.

Asakua

Frea Aquaculture Solutions

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Rearing of Product Type:

Equipment Containment Equipment Water Pumps and Filters Water Circulating and Aerating Equipment Cleaning Equipment Feeders Others

Chemicals

Fertilizers

Pharmaceuticals

By Culture:

Marine

Fresh water

Brackish water

By Species:

Aquatic Plants

Aquatic Animals

By Production type:

Small-scale

Medium & Large-scale

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Aquaculture products Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078228

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Related trending Report:

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market

Multiple Spindle Heads Market

Multiple V Belts Market

Multiple-use Bioreactors Market

Multiply Fabric Conveyor Belts Market

Multiply Fabric Lightweight Conveyor Belts Market

Multi-point Monitoring System Market