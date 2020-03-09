Appointment Scheduling Software Market: Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast 2026

Appointment scheduling software is a technology that allows an organization or individual to manage appointments and automate the related tasks such as appointment confirmation and notification. It is also known as online booking software, or online calendar software. Due to the proliferation of smartphones and growth in digitalization, the demand for appointment scheduling software is expected to increase significantly in the coming years. Moreover, affordable rates of high-speed mobile internet boost the adoption of appointment scheduling software in the market.

Factors such as proliferation of smartphone and internet penetration, need for optimizing the business performance and saving the time of resources, to reduce the no-shows and minimize administration drives the growth of global appointments scheduling software market. Further, increasing adoption of m-health apps fuels the growth of the appointment scheduling software market. However, lack of awareness hampers the growth of the appointment scheduling software market. Furthermore, adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, or machine learning , is anticipated to fuel the growth of the appointment scheduling software market.

The global appointment scheduling software market is segmented based on type, organization size, end-user industry, and region. In terms of type, the market is bifurcated into web-based, SaaS, mobile native app, and others. Based on organization size, it is fragmented into SMEs and large enterprises. By end user industry segment, it is divided into corporate, beauty & wellness, education, healthcare, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global appointment scheduling software market is dominated by key players such as, Appointy, Acuity Scheduling (Squarespace), Melian Labs, Inc., MindBody, Setmore, SimplyBook.me, Square, Inc., SuperSaaS, Timetrade, and 10to8.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study presents an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided in this study.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

• Web-bases, SaaS

• Mobile app

• Others

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

• Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

• Large enterprises

BY END-USER INDUSTRY

• Corporate

• Beauty & wellness

• Education

• Healthcare

• Others

BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

