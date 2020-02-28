Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market Is Seeing Explosive Growth By Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2014-2020

The global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Market: Competitive Landscape
Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of the players operating in the market, the strategies deployed by them to gain competitive advantage, the annual revenue generated by them in the past two or three years, and their recent developments. The key players profiled in this report include Syniverse Technologies, LLC, OpenMarket, Inc., Nexmo Inc., Twilio Inc., Ogangi Corporation, CLX Communications, Beepsend AB, Tyntec Ltd. and FortyTwo Telecom AB among others.
Key Segments of the Global A2P SMS and API Market
By Technology Type
- Cloud API
- Traditional API
By End-Users
- SMS Aggregators
- Bulk SMS Providers
- Marketers/Resellers
- Telecom Operators
By Applications
- Pushed Content Services
- Customer Relationship Management Services
- Promotional Campaigns
- Interactive Services
- Others
By Geography
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Latin America (LATAM)
Each market player encompassed in the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
