Application Security Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Application Security Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Application Security Market was valued at USD 2.26 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 19.10 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.78% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Application Security market are listed in the report.

High-Tech Bridge

Fasoo

Contrast Security

HPE

Qualys

IBM Corporation

Rapid7

Whitehat Security

Pradeo

Veracode (CA Technologies)

Synopsys

Trustwave (Singtel)

Acunetix

Sitelock