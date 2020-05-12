API Testing Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market API Testing Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global API Testing Market was valued at USD 388.5 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1977.67 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.82% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the API Testing market are listed in the report.

Smartbear Software

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Qualitylogic

Parasoft

Runscope

Tricentis

Centrify Corporation

Cigniti

Bleum

CA Technologies