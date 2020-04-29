APHERESIS EQUIPMENT MARKET 2020 – 2026 UPDATES || LEADING PLAYERS – HEMACARE, HAEMONETICS CORPORATION, ASAHI KASEI MEDICAL CO.,LTD, B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

Global apheresis equipment market is expected to rise with a healthy CAGR of 11.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased development of drugs with better therapeutic profiles. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global apheresis equipment market are Terumo Medical Corporation, HemaCare, Haemonetics Corporation, Asahi Kasei Medical Co.,Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cerus Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, KAWASUMI LABORATORIES, INC, KANEKA CORPORATION, Mallinckrodt, Medica S.p.A among others.

With the Apheresis Equipment Market research report, best market opportunities are put forth along with the well-organized information to accomplish growth in the market. Key elements covered in this report are industry outlook along with critical success factors, industry dynamics, market definition, drivers and restraints, market segmentation, value chain analysis, key developments, application and technology outlook, regional or country level analysis and competitive landscape. This global Apheresis Equipment Market research analysis report consists of historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis for the market on a global and regional level.

Market Definition: Global Apheresis Equipment Market

Apheresis refers to a process in which the blood of a person is passed through equipment in which one particular component of blood is centrifuged and the remainder component is send back to the donor’s circulation. For instance, during the blood donation the apheresis equipment is used for separation and collection of the platelets or plasma while returning of the red blood cells to the donor blood stream. Growing usage of apheresis equipment during blood donation is a major factor for the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Apheresis Equipment Market

Apheresis Equipment Market : By Technology

Membrane Filtration

Centrifugation Continuous Flow Intermittent Flow



Apheresis Equipment Market : By Product

Apheresis machine

Disposable apheresis kits

Apheresis Equipment Market : By Procedure

Erythrocytapheresis

Extracorporeal Immunoadsorption (ECI)

Leukapheresis

Plasmapheresis

Photopheresis

Low Density Lipoprotein (LDL) Apheresis

Plateletpheresis

Therapeutic CytApheresis Equipment

Others

Apheresis Equipment Market : By Application

Hematology

Neurological Disorders

Renal Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Others

Apheresis Equipment Market : By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Apheresis Equipment Market : By Distribution Channel

Direct

Retail

Apheresis Equipment Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Apheresis Equipment Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for blood derivatives is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing cases of sickle cell anemia and leukemia is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing cases of hospital acquired infection is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising demand of apheresis to treat cancer is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Apheresis Equipment Market Restraints:

Stringent regulatory policies, which is restricting the overall adoption of these meters

Lack of blood donors; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

High cost of the systems restricts the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Apheresis Equipment Market:

In April 2019, Advanced Prenatal Therapeutics, Inc. received the FDA approval for its APT’s Targeted Apheresis Column for Preeclampsia (TAC-PE) and designated it as a breakthrough device. The designation allows APT to work with the FDA to accelerate development and regulatory timelines. With this product launch the company will establish a footprint in the apheresis equipment market

In December 2017, Spectral Medical Inc. received the FDA 510(k) clearance for its Spectral Apheresis Machine which is specifically designed to use in the therapeutic plasma exchange and continuous renal replacement therapy. This product approval will enhance the company’s product portfolio for this market

Apheresis Equipment Market : Competitive Analysis

Global apheresis equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of apheresis equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities in the Apheresis Equipment Market Report :-

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Apheresis Equipment Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

