Antioxidants Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2031

market segmentation by product in various regions. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.

All the above sections evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the antioxidants market for the period 2014–2020. We have considered 2013 as the base year and provided data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the antioxidants market size, we have considered revenue generated from the sales of various types of antioxidants available in the market. The forecast presented here assesses total revenue across the antioxidants market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the antioxidants market is projected to develop in future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of various food preservative segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed. Thus, a detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the antioxidants market.

In the final section of the report, the antioxidants market competitive landscape is presented. Key categories of providers covered in the report are antioxidants manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment of the antioxidants market value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the antioxidants market. Key competitors covered in the report are Aland (Jiagsu) Nutraceutical Co. Ltd, Archer-Daniels Midland Company, BASF S.E, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont, Kalsec, Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Naturex S.A., Nutreo N.V. and Vitablend Nederland B.V.

Key Segments Covered

Antioxidants Market By Product Segment Natural Antioxidants Rosemary extracts Vitamin A Vitamin C Vitamin E Synthetic Antioxidants Butylated hydroxyanisole Butylated hydroxytoluene Others



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Companies

Aland (Jiagsu) Nutraceutical Co. Ltd

Archer-Daniels Midland Company

BASF S.E

Cargill Incorporated

DuPont

Kalsec, Inc.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Naturex S.A

Nutreo N.V.

Vitablend Nederland B.V

