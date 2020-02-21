Antimicrobial Plastics Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Antimicrobial Plastics Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market was valued at USD 28.12 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% to reach USD 49.18 Billion by 2026, over the forecast period.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Antimicrobial Plastics market are listed in the report.

BASF SE

Lonza AG

Sanitized AG

PolyOne Corporation

Bayer AG

Bayer Material Science

King Plastic Corporation

Teknor Apex Company

Parx Plastics N.V.