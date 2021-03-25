Antimicrobial Paint Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Antimicrobial Paint Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Antimicrobial Paint Market was valued at USD 2.8 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.39% to reach USD 6.6 Billion by 2026, over the forecast period.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Antimicrobial Paint market are listed in the report.

AkzoNobel N.V

BASF SE

PPG Industries Arch Lonza

DuPont

Microban International

The Dow Chemical Company

Axalta

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Sureshield Coatings Company

Nippon Paint Company

SKK

Bio Shield Tech

Biointeractions