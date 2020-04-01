Antifoaming Agent Market Sale Price Analysis and Segment Analysis by Type to 2037

The global Antifoaming Agent market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Antifoaming Agent market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Antifoaming Agent are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Antifoaming Agent market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow Corning

Momentive

Wacker Chemie AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Bluestar Silicones

Evonik Industries

Kemira

Elementis Specialties

Air Products

Ashland

BASF

BYK Additives & Instruments

Basildon Chemicals

LEVACO

BRB International

Nanjing SIXIN

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Oil based Antifoaming Agent

Silicone based Antifoaming Agent

Water based Antifoaming Agent

Others

Segment by Application

Pulping & Papermaking

Oil & Gas

Paints & Coatings

Food & Beverages

Detergents

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Others (Lubricants and Agrochemicals)

