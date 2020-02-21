Antibody Production Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Antibody Production Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Antibody Productionmarket was valued at USD 7.42billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 21.04billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.28% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Antibody Production market are listed in the report.

GE Healthcare (A SUBSidiary of General Electric Company)

Merck KGAA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius AG

Pall Corporation (Acquired By Danaher Corporation)

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Acquired By Merck KGAA)

Eppendorf AG

Cellab GmbH

Integra Biosciences AG