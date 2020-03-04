Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market Segments and Key Trends 2019-2029

Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs are included:

Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market will mainly remain bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The report further reveals that the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market is increasingly driven by growing prevalence of obesity globally. Consumption of the food products that are rich in cholesterol continues to contribute towards obesity. Growing consumption of alcoholic beverages will also lead to increase in obesity during the forecast period.

Growing prevalence of depression has led to increasing consumption of the psychotropic drugs. Increasing side-effects of the psychotropic drug has contributed towards obesity. Growing prevalence of obesity due to increasing side-effects of psychotropic drugs has led to an upsurge in demand for obesity management. Moreover, increasing prevalence of diabetes has revved up consumption of medications such as sulfonylureas, insulin and thizolidinediones. These medications have appetite stimulating features, due to which the patients tend to eat more. Eating disorders due to antidepressants and diabetic drugs has continued to contribute towards obesity. Increasing demand for obesity management is expected to impact growth of the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market positively.

Obesity has also witnessed to be a result of increasing chronic stress globally. Increasing emotional and physical stress level leads the brain to release cortisol hormones. Release of the cortisol hormones further stimulates a person’s appetite, due to which people tend to eat unhealthy food products. Increasing consumption of unhealthy food products helps people to counter their emotional and physical stress. Growing prevalence of obesity due to increasing level of stress has further led to an upsurge in demand for obesity management. Bound to these factors, the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market is expected to witness significant growth.

Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market: Segmentation

The global anti-obesity prescription drugs market is mainly segmented into drug class, age group, distribution channel, and region. On the basis drug class, the global market is expected to be segmented as Bupropion and Naltrexone, Orlistat, Lorcaserin, Phentermine and Topiramate and Liraglutide. Based on age group, the global market is segmented as Pediatric and Adult. By distribution channel, the global market is segmented as Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and E-commerce.

Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market: Competition

Key players in the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market are VIVUS, Inc, Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd and Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

