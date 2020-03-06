Anti-infective Drugs Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2025

Anti-infective Drugs Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Anti-infective Drugs Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Anti-infective Drugs Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

By Market Players:

segmented as follows:

Global Anti-infective Drugs Market, by Type

Anti-bacterial Drugs B-lactams Quinolones Macrolides Tetracycline Aminoglycoside Others (sulfonamide, phenicols)

Anti-fungal Drugs Azoles Echinocandins Polyenes Others

Anti-viral Drugs

Global Anti-infective Drugs Market, by Indication

Pneumonia

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)

Sepsis

Tuberculosis

Dermatophytosis

Aspergillosis

Candidiasis

Hepatitis Virus Infection

HIV Infection

Respiratory Virus Infection

Others

Global Anti-infective Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Sales

Global Anti-infective Drugs Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



