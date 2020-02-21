Anti Infective Drugs Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Anti Infective Drugs Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Anti-Infective Drugs Market was valued at USD 84.07 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 141.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Anti Infective Drugs market are listed in the report.

Novartis

Merck & Co.

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Gilead Sciences

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb