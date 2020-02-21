Antenna Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Antenna Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Antenna Market was valued at USD 19.13 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 30.43 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Antenna market are listed in the report.

TE Connectivity Ltd

Fractus Antennas SL

Antcom Corporation

Pulse Electronics Corporation

Circomm Technology Corp Cobham PLC

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Motorola Solutions