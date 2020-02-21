Animal Model Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Animal Model Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Animal Model Market was valued at USD 12.7 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 24.09 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.26% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Animal Model market are listed in the report.

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Trans Genic Inc

The Jackson Laboratory

Genoway SA

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals

Crown Bioscience

Envigo CRS SA

Eurofins Scientific SE

Charles River Laboratories International

and Taconic Biosciences