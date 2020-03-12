Animal Healthcare Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance During 2019-2026

The global Animal Healthcare market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Animal Healthcare market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Animal Healthcare market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Animal Healthcare across various industries.
Market Taxonomy
The global animal healthcare market has been segmented into:
Route of Administration:
- Oral
- Tablets/Capsules
- Liquids
- Powders/Premix
- Others
- Parenteral
- Liquids
- Powder for Injection
- Topical
- Solutions (Spot-on, Pour-on)
- Creams & Ointments
- Intramammary Preparations
- Others
- Others
Drug Type:
- Anti-Infective Agents
- Antibiotics & Antimicrobials
- Anti-Fungal
- Anti-Viral
- Anti-Inflammatory & Analgesic Agents
- Parasiticides
- Endo-Parasiticides
- Ecto-Parasiticides
- Endectocides
- Vaccines
- Hormones & Substitutes
- Nutritional Products
- Others
Distribution Channel:
- Veterinary Hospitals
- Veterinary Clinics
- Pharmacies & Drug Stores
- Others
Animal Type:
- Companion Animals
- Cats
- Dogs
- Horse
- Farm Animals
- Ruminants
- Swine
- Poultry
Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
