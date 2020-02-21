Aniline Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Aniline Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Aniline Market was valued at USD 7.41 Million Tons in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10.96 Million Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Aniline market are listed in the report.

Covestro

SABIC

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Mitsui Chemical

First Chemical Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemicals

Tosoh Corporation