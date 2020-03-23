Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2027

The global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global anhydrous aluminum chloride market. Key players operating in the anhydrous aluminum chloride market include BASF SE, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Gulbrandsen, Nippon Light Metal Company Ltd., Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd., Base Metal Group, and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report segments the global anhydrous aluminum chloride market as:

Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market: Form Analysis

Powder

Granules

Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market: Application Analysis

Dyestuff & pigments

Hydrocarbon resins

Pharmaceuticals

Fumed alumina

Flavors & fragrances

Others

Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France U.K. Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Egypt South Africa Rest of MEA



Each market player encompassed in the Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

