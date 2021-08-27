Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market was valued at USD 749 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 981.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=27218&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=007

The main companies operating in the Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market are listed in the report.

Nippon Light Metal

Juhua Group Corporation

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Gulbrandsen