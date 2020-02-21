Analytics as a Service Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Analytics as a Service Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Analytics as a Service Market was valued at USD 8.38 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 101.29 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 36.55% over the forecast period of 2019–2026.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Analytics as a Service market are listed in the report.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Computer Science Corporation (CSC)

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE)

SAS Institute

Google