Anaesthesia Machines Market 2019: Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

Anaesthesia machines are widely used in several healthcare and nursing facilities such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres and clinics. Both small and large size hospitals have included advanced anaesthesia machines to deal with day to day surgical procedures. Several manufacturers are targeting hospitals for sale of their devices owing to increasing use of these machines in various surgical procedures. Multi functionality hospitals deal with various surgical procedures every day which increases the use of anaesthesia machines. In the end user category, the hospital segment is the most lucrative from sales point of view. This segment led the global market in 2017 and is expected to continue with its dominating streak in the coming years. This fact is backed up with data presented in this research report, which portrays a high growth potential of this segment by the end of the assessment period. The hospital segment stood at a value a bit under US$ 740 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach a valuation high than US$ 1 Bn by the end of the year of assessment. It is projected to expand at the highest rate compared to other end user segments during the forecast period.

Sales of anaesthesia machines in ambulatory surgical centres to reflect a value of around half a billion by 2027 end

Ambulatory surgical centres in the end user category is expected to be the second most attractive segment. This segment is estimated to reach a valuation a bit over US$ 500 Mn by the end of the year of assessment and projected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period. Ambulatory surgical centres segment is expected to showcase a market attractive index of 0.9 by the end of the year of assessment. Also, the sales of anaesthesia machines in clinics is expected to contribute to the global market revenue.

