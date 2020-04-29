Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Market 2020 – 2026 Booming || Leading Players – Orion Pharma Ltd, ORPHAZYME A/S , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., Implicit Bioscience

Global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR of 14.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The imminent market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major companies functioning in global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) Market are Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Sanofi, BrainStorm Cell Limited, TREEWAY, Orion Pharma Ltd, ORPHAZYME A/S , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., Implicit Bioscience , Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ASURAGEN, INC., Als BioPharma LLC., CYTOKINETICS, INC., CENTOGENE AG, AcuraStem, Bach Pharma, Inc., AB Science, Neurimmune, Biogen International, MediciNova, Inc., Immunity Pharma Ltd., Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis and research methodology are the major topics covered in this Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) market document which are thoroughly studied with the best tools and techniques. This market report consists of historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis on a global and regional level. The insights will guide for an actionable ideas, better decision-making and better business strategies. The scope of this Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) business report can also be extended from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.

Market Definition: Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Market

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis are kind of neuronal disorders. This disease majorly impacts the nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. This is also known as motor neuron disease affecting the motor function voluntary muscles in the body. Common symptom of ALS includes muscle jerking and decrease in the muscle size. This disease can be split into two origins either hereditary known as FALS (Familial ALS) or Idiopathic known as (Sporadic ALS).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately 12,000-15,000 Americans have ALS.

Segmentation: Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Market

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Market : By Disease Type

Benign Focal Amyotrophy of ALS

Kugelberg-Welander Disease

Juvenile Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Primary Lateral Sclerosis

Progressive Bulbar Palsy

Others

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Market : By Diagnosis

Laboratory Test

Imaging Test

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Market : By Treatment

Medication

Physical Therapy

Respiratory Therapy

Speech Therapy

Others

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Market : By End- User

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Market:

In May 2017, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America announced that, it has received FDA approval for its product named as RADICAVA. This product will be useful in the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease. This product approval will lead to increase the market size of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America

In January 2018, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. and Pfizer Inc. has announced a collaboration for the development of zinc finger protein transcription factors, therapy to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal lobar degeneration linked to mutations of the C9ORF72 gene. This will help the company in the expansion of its product portfolio

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Market Drivers

Rise in the geriatric population with demand for symptomatic and targeted treatment options acts as a market driver

Increasing prevalence of patients with ALS is the major factor driving this market growth

Launch of novel medicines for the treatment of ALS will also boost this market growth

Inclination towards sedentary life style also drives the market growth

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Market Restraints

High cost of treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is the major factor restricting this market growth

Low treatment availability will also restrict the market growth

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Market : Competitive Analysis

Global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Market Report :-

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

