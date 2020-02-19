Amusement Parks Market 2020 Demand, Trends, In Depth Analysis by Key Players, Competition, Various Services, Opportunity Assessment till 2025

Growing number of resorts and hotels in parks and rising expenditure capacity of various consumers is anticipated to inspire the amusement parks market growth. Additionally, amusement parks are interesting to visitors because they offer number of entertainment options for the whole family and comprise several theme-based attractions, live shows, and numerous rides for consumers of all age groups. Also, excellent hospitality and disability access are other factors that attract people towards amusement parks. Amusement parks offer several types of attractions such as games, rises, and lot of entertainments related events.

The European and North American amusement parks markets are estimated to witness significant growth owed to rising disposable income with number of theme-based parks available in the particular region.

Increasing baby-boomer visitors is the key factors that driving the amusement parks market growth in terms of revenue, due to the amusement parks offer thrilling and expensive rides. This factor will also boost the demand for giant rides, challenging roller coasters, and 4D rides. Growing innovative technologies in roller coasters and other rides will draw many baby-boomer visitors.

Based on rides, the global amusement parks market segmented on the basis of water, mechanical, and other rides. Some others segment comprises snow rides and flat rides. Among these, the mechanical rides segment valued for one of the largest amusement parks market share in 2017. It is expected to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on age, the market has been classified as up to 18 years, 19-35 years, 36-50 years and more than 65 years. Among these, the 19-35 years segment accounted more than xx.xx% of amusement parks market share, in terms of revenue.

Based on Revenue, the global amusement parks market size is sub-segmented into food & beverages, tickets, merchandise, resorts, hotels, and others. Among these, the ticket segment accounted for leading share in previous years. The segment is expected to remain healthy growth over the forecast period.

The amusement parks market key players include:

Merlin Entertainment

Cedar Fair Entertainment

Universal Parks and Resorts

Sea World Parks and Resorts

Walk Disney Parks & Resorts

Other prominent key players in global amusement parks market comprise Chimelong Paradise, Beto Carrero World, Lotte World, Europa-Park, Efteling, Ocean Park, and Others.

The global amusement parks market segmented into:

By Rides

Water Rides

Mechanical Rides

Other

By Age Group

Up to 18 years

19-35 years

36-50 years

51-65 years

More than 65 years

By Revenue

Food and Beverages

Tickets

Hotels and Resorts

Merchandise

Others

By Region

North America

Canada

U.S.

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

U.K.

Denmark

Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan

India

China

Singapore

South Korea

Hong Kong

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Amusement Parks Market’:

– Analysis of future prospects as well as global amusement parks market trends over the forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including end-user, application, manufacturing process and geographical regions.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

– Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

