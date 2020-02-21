Amusement and Theme Parks Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Amusement and Theme Parks Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Amusement and Theme Parks Market was valued at USD 42 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 85 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.12% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Amusement and Theme Parks market are listed in the report.

Walt Disney Company

Chimelong Group Co.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

Ardent Leisure Group

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Merlin Entertainments

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

Fantawild Group