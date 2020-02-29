Amino Acids Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook

Global Amino Acids market 2019-2025 Overview

Global demand for amino acids is anticipated to maintain a greater market value and CAGR, when compared to volumes growth.

The rising health-awareness among population, coupled with the higher consumption of dietary supplements for protein intake, is the major driver of global amino acids market. This is anticipated to escalate the demand of amino acids in the forecast period. Moreover, production of supplements that are consumed by athletes and aged people intake amino acids as major ingredient, which, in turn, favors the overall dynamics for the amino acids market. Along with these listed health benefits of amino acids, some other important includes muscle improvement, strengthening of immune system, cancer and arthritis, the market for the same will witness a higher performance. However, factor that may pose a challenges for manufacturers is the lack of raw material supply and, thus may hamper the amino acids market growth. For instance: expensiveness of wheat, soybean and corn is anticipated to take the market profitability graph of amino acids in the downward direction. But, with the advent of microfiltration process for higher yield, a tremendous growth opportunity is foreseen for amino acids market.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register uppermost value of amino acid consumption with a value of x.x% CAGR during the forecast period owing to the improved economic conditions and higher demand. Followed by Asia-Pacific, second position is occupied by South America, backed with higher amino acids’ application in the animal feed sector. Whereas, China maintains its tag of major exporters of amino acids over the globe. However, developed regions like North America will maintain a moderate growth rate in the future years.

The amino acids market has segmentation based on its sources, which includes animal-based, microbial-based and plant-based amino acid. Further, division of plant-based raw material segment includes corn, soybean and wheat. Various health benefits are related to types of amino acids which are used at end-user industries like flavor enhancer, pharmaceuticals, animal feed additives and food & dietary supplements. The demand for animal-based raw materials has escalated which includes items like meat meal and fish silage owing to the ban imposed on meat & bone meal which resulted in exceptional growth. Besides, amino acids segment of the microbial-based is foretell register a higher growth rate in the forthcoming years.

the basis of application, the amino acids market extends to food & beverage, animal feed and pharmaceuticals. In both animal and plant-based amino acids segments, dietary supplement has occupied a significant share with continuous changing demographical and consumer behavior. As pharmaceuticals sector has wide spectrum of application like buffering agents in analgesics, antiperspirants and antacids, the demand has up surged.

Leading international players operating in amino acids include Evonik Industries AG(Germany), Daesang Corporation ( South Korea), Sunitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.( Japan), Archer Daniels Midland Company(U.S), Amino GMbH,(Germany), Cargill (U.S) and Fufeng group company Ltd. (China). These major players are focusing on research and development to enter new streams of amino acids.

Key segments of ‘Global Amino Acids Market’

Based on end-use applications, the market has been segmented into,

Animal Feed

Food & Beverages

Pharma & Health Care

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

The market breakdown, based on source,

Animal-based

Plant-based

Others Based on region, the market has been segmented into,

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)

Rest of World

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Amino Acids Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global amino acids market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

