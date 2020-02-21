Amino Acids Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Amino Acids Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Amino Acids Market was valued at USD 28.2 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 40.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Amino Acids market are listed in the report.

Cargill Inc.

Novus International Inc.

Sunrise Nutrachem Group

Kemin Europa

Adisseo France SAS

Royal DSM

Kyowa Hakko Bio. Co. Ltd.

Shanxi Sciphar Hi-tech Industry Co. Ltd.

Ajinomoto Co.