Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Market was valued at USD 60.95 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 92.18 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.28% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) market are listed in the report.

Tenet Healthcare Corp

Universal Health Services Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (Envision Healthcare Corp.)

HCA Healthcare AmSurg

Surgical Care Affiliates

Surgery Partners

Physicians Endoscopy