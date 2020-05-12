Ambulatory EHR Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Ambulatory EHR Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global ambulatory EHR market was valued at USD 3.89 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6.35 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2016 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Ambulatory EHR market are listed in the report.

Epic Systems Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Eclinicalworks

Practice Fusion

Emds

Ge Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

Mckesson Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Athenahealth

Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems

Llc (Subsidiary of Quality Systems)

Amazing Charts