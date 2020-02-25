Amaranth Seed Oil Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2017 – 2025

The study on the Amaranth Seed Oil Market Research delivers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like drivers, the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic facets which can be predicted to shape the increase of the Amaranth Seed Oil Market through the forecast period (2019-2029).

The amaranth seed oil market is segmented on the basis of its application in various industries such as food industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry etc. As a rich source of protein, vitamins amaranth oil it is used in food supplement in foodstuffs. Amaranth seed oil is also used as animal feed additive and for high nutrition for farm animals. In cosmetics industry, amaranth seed oil as a source of antioxidant is used as lotion or topical for its anti-aging, reducing fine lines and wrinkles etc. properties. In pharmaceutical industry, amaranth seed oil is use in formulation of pharmaceutical compositions beneficial for cell rejuvenation, improve immune system etc. Thus the growth of the application segments and increasing demand for natural oils is factor driving growth of the amaranth seed oil market globally.

The amaranth seed oil market is segmented on the basis of extraction type as supercritical fluid extraction, cold pressed extraction, organic solvent extraction etc. In supercritical fluid extraction, amaranth seed oil is extracted using supercritical carbon dioxide instead of organic solvent. In cold pressed extraction, amaranth seed oil is extracted by crushing amaranth seeds and forcing out the oil. In organic solvent extraction, amaranth seed oil is extracted using organic solvents such as toluene, benzene, xylene etc. Supercritical fluid extraction and cold pressed extraction are the majorly used extraction methods in globally to obtain pure amaranth seed oil which is demanded in the market.

Global Amaranth Seed Oil Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions global amaranth seed oil market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. Central America is the birthplace of amaranth seed. Amaranth seed is traced in countries such as Mexico, Africa, India, Russia, South America, China, North America etc. As a result of increasing demand for amaranth seed oil in cosmetic and pharmaceutical markets, Europe is the considered as a major consumer market for amaranth seed oil in near future. North America market is expected to grow with highest CAGR over the forecast period in global amaranth seed oil market due to its application in dietary supplements.

Global Amaranth Seed Oil Market: Drivers and Trends

Application of amaranth seed oil in industries such as food industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry etc. is driving the growth of amaranth seed oil market globally. Use of organic products in cosmetic industry is increasing its demand, in turn growing demand for organic amaranth seed oil- based products in global market. Increasing demand for natural cosmetics as well as natural pharmaceutical products is a major factor expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Amaranth seed oil has multiple health benefits such as it helps in bone development, improves digestive health, improves cardiovascular health, improves vision etc. which is driving market demand. Amaranth seed oil also helps in weight loss when used in diet which makes it popular in health conscious consumers’ in turn fueling market demand. Antidepressant, anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, analgesic and anti-bacterial properties of amaranth seed oil in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals are the major factors drivers for growing demand of amaranth seed oil in global market.

Global Amaranth Seed Oil: Key Players

The global amaranth seed oil market is fragmented with various key players. Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global amaranth seed oil market include AMR Amaranth a.s., Erbology, Proderna Biotech Pvt. Ltd., FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH, BCG Baden-Baden Cosmetics Group GmbH etc. Considering at the increasing demand from global markets various new entries are expected in the amaranth seed oil market at regional as well as global level.

