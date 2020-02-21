Amaranth Oil Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Amaranth Oil Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Amaranth Oilmarket was valued at USD 502.7million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1360.7millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Amaranth Oil market are listed in the report.

Amr Amaranth AS

Rusoliva Pvt.

Amaranth Bio Company

Dk Mass S.R.O

Amaranth Nord

Flaveko Trade Spol S.R.O

Proderna Biotech Pvt.

IrelSpol S.R.O

FlavexNaturextracte GmbH

Nans Products Pvt.

Saar