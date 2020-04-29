Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market is a Booming Market Growing by 2026 with Top Key Players: Allergan, Eisai Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Merz Pharma, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Services

A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Global Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, market report is provided in such a way that it covers many work areas. Key market parameters range from industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Allergan, Eisai Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Merz Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, H. Lundbeck A/S, ONO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, TauRx, VTV Therapeutics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca, Biogen, AC Immune, AB Science, AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, QR Pharma Inc., General Electric Company, and Bayer AG

Rising Geriatric population among the world has caused a rise in the related diseases most prominently Alzheimer’s, this rise is set to give way to the growth of the Global Alzheimer’s disease Treatment Market with CAGR being registered at 8.25% in the forecast period of 2018-2025, and growing from an initial estimated value of USD 3 billion in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 5.65 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Market Drivers

The market is driven by the demand for the disease itself and not just its symptoms

Limited awareness in the developing regions about the disease is helping to drive the market forward

Market Restraints

Due to the absence of any final treatment drugs currently in the market, the market growth is set to be halted

The high cost of prospective drugs to be marketed has also made the population of the world, to shy away from these drugs

Market Segmentation: Global Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market

By Drug Class Cholinergic, Memantine, Combined Drug AChEI inhibitors Immunoglobulins)

By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Sales



