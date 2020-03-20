Aluminium Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Forecasts till 2023

The global Aluminium market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Aluminium market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Aluminium market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Aluminium market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Aluminium market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

Each market player encompassed in the Aluminium market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Aluminium market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of age group, the global Aluminium market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

The following manufacturers are covered:

Rusal

Rio Tinto

Alcoa

EGA

Yinhai Aluminum

Xinfa Group

Norsk Hydro

Alba

Chalco

SNTO

Noranda Aluminum

Glencore

Matalco

Jiangyin Tianyang Metal

Wanji

Kumz

Aluar

Henan Haihuang

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aluminum billets series 1000

Aluminum billets series 3000

Aluminum billets series 6000

Others

Segment by Application

Transportation Industry

Packaging Industry

Construction Industry

Electronics Industry

Others



