Aluminium Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Forecasts till 2023

The global Aluminium market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Aluminium market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Aluminium market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Aluminium market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Aluminium market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:
Each market player encompassed in the Aluminium market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Aluminium market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
On the basis of age group, the global Aluminium market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including
The following manufacturers are covered:
Rusal
Rio Tinto
Alcoa
EGA
Yinhai Aluminum
Xinfa Group
Norsk Hydro
Alba
Chalco
SNTO
Noranda Aluminum
Glencore
Matalco
Jiangyin Tianyang Metal
Wanji
Kumz
Aluar
Henan Haihuang
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Aluminum billets series 1000
Aluminum billets series 3000
Aluminum billets series 6000
Others
Segment by Application
Transportation Industry
Packaging Industry
Construction Industry
Electronics Industry
Others
What insights readers can gather from the Aluminium market report?
- A critical study of the Aluminium market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Aluminium market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Aluminium landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Aluminium market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Aluminium market share and why?
- What strategies are the Aluminium market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Aluminium market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Aluminium market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Aluminium market by the end of 2029?
