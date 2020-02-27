Alpha Amylase Market Size, Share, Status, Global Growth, Demand, Competitive Landscape, Sales | Forecast 2020-2025

The global alpha amylase market size is projected to reach USD 382.4 million by 2025. Owing to the accelerating demand for industrial enzymes from the dairy & baking industries in the production of products like bread, cookies, curd, cheese and milk.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/786

Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global alpha amylase market Size 2017 by Source (Fungi, Maltogenic, G4, Other Bacteria and Plant Based) by Application (Bread, Cookies & Biscuits, Desserts and Others) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2018 to 2025” The study covers the global alpha amylase market revenue and volume for a period ranging in between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the historical value with forecast period 2018 to 2025. The global alpha amylase market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as value chain analysis, company’s competitive landscape, drivers and restraints.

Major factors that are driving the growth of the market include improving food quality, environment-friendly manufacturing process, high reaction specificity and growing awareness about nutritional and healthy food. Additionally, development in biotechnology has surged the demand for the global alpha amylase market.

The growing use of alpha-amylase in the production of beverages such as milkshakes, alcoholic beverages like wine and beer, packaged juices as well as the rising popularity about modified enzymes across various industries like pharmaceuticals and detergents is expected to propel the growth of global alpha amylase market over the forecast period.

Alpha-amylase is derived from several sourced including actinomycetes, yeasts, fungi, bacteria and maltogenic. However, enzymes developed from maltogenic have dominated applications in industrial sectors. Additionally, the bulk production capacity of maltogenic can manufacture alpha amylase at an economical cost as compared to any other source of production.

Barley alpha-amylase are used in the brewing industry for vine and beer; fungal amylases are extensively used in the preparation of oriental foods like tempeh, soy sauce, koji stage, idli and many other fungal food. Bacterial and fungal amylases are primarily used for industrial applications due to their less time for processing, need less space, consistency and cost-effectiveness requirement for manufacture and ease of process modification and optimization.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/alpha-amylase-market

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. China and India are leading the demand for alpha amylase enzymes. The lead can be attributed to increasing demand for convenience & processed foods and increasing awareness of health consciousness and rising disposable income. Moreover, rapid urbanization and the growing consumption of poultry as a source of protein are among the key factors that are expected to boost the demand for global animal feed alpha-amylase in the coming years.

Companies in the global alpha amylase market adopted a variety of strategies to increase their share in the market. Product portfolio expansion and innovation are two of the most commonly employed strategies for gaining competitive advantage. For instance, in November 2018, Amano Enzyme launched Protein Glutaminase Amano 500 (PGA 500). These food enzymes are used in the production of protein shakes to improve the solubility of protein level.

The global alpha amylase market is fragmented in nature with the presence of a large number of global and regional players which include Biolaxi Corporation, Novozymes, Calzyme, Inc., Enmex, Danisco, BASF Enzymes LLC, DSM, Amano Enzyme Inc., AB Enzymes and Suzhou Sino Enzymes.

Key segments of the global alpha amylase market

Source Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

Fungi

Maltogenic

G4

Other Bacteria

Plant Based

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

Bread

Cookies & Biscuits

Desserts

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Asia Pacific

India

China

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/786

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Info:

Ryan Johnson

Adroit Market Research

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,

Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A

Phone No: +19723628199

Email: [email protected]