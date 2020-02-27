Allulose Market Grow at a CAGR of 15.30% by 2019-2030 – Tate & Lyle, INGREDION, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Allulose Market – North America, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the North America Allulose Market was estimated to be over US$ 90.70 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.30% from 2019 to 2030.

The growth of the allulose market can be attributed to the growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes, and the growing demand for sugar substitutes. Obesity as a risk aspect is by far the greatest contributor to the burden of chronic diseases in the U.S., accounting for 47.1 percent of the total cost of chronic diseases nationwide. Obesity can also lead to early mortality and increased vulnerability to other diseases and can have an incalculable impact on the quality of life.

The prominent players in the North America Allulose Market are:

Tate & Lyle

INGREDION

Matsutani Chemical Industry Co.

Icon Foods

Anderson Advanced Ingredients

LLC

Apura Ingredients

Bonumose LLC

CJ CHEILJEDANG CORP among others.

Allulose has regulatory approval for use in the U.S. and Mexico. It is still pending approval in Canada. The U.S. dominated the allulose market, owing to increasing adoption rate of allulose by the food & beverage industry and increasing preference of population towards low-calorie sugar. Mexico is expected to hold a prominent share and grow at a sustainable growth rate owing to the rising adoption of allulose in the Mexico market and spreading awareness about allulose. The rising number of diabetic patients in Mexico country is likely to boost the market during the forecast period.

Table of Content :

UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs)

Industrial Chain of Allulose Production Process of Allulose Distribution Marketing Channel Distributors/Agents

GLOBAL ALLULOSE MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY FORM Powder Liquid GLOBAL ALLULOSE MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Bakery & Confectionery Beverages Cereals Dairy Sugar & Sugar Substitutes Others

