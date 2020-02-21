Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Market Recent Trends, Development,Growth & Forecast 2017-2025

Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Market: Snapshot

The global aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners market has been driven primarily by the growth of the construction industry in recent years, as this has created a stable need for paints and coatings, of which aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners comprise a key part. Due to the favorable physical properties of aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners, they are used in paints and coatings as diluents and solvents on a large scale. Aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners are mixtures of a range of paraffins and are produced from crude oil by the distillation process. As such, the global aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners market is likely to comprise a large share of the global petrochemicals sector in the coming years.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=977

The use of paints and coatings by the booming construction industry in Asia Pacific and the Middle East is likely to remain a vital driver for the global aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners market. The urbanization drive in Asia Pacific has been a major contributor to the global paints and coatings market, as it has driven the need for new residential construction. The Middle East is also likely to emerge as a key contributor to the global aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners market in the coming years due to the rapid growth of the industrial as well as residential construction sectors in dynamic economies in the region such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The role of aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners in other activities such as rubber manufacture, degreasing, and disinfectant manufacture is also likely to be crucial to the global aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners market in the coming years due to the growing automotive and transportation industries.

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Market: Overview

Aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners, the mixtures of either long straight chain, branched chain, saturated, or cyclic paraffins, are produced from the distillation of crude oil by appropriate boiling point range fraction. Aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners find extensive usage as diluents or solvents in coatings and paints. Moreover, they are also widely used across application areas such as rubber manufacture, degreasing, oil extraction, and disinfectants manufacture. Kerosene and gasoline are some of the most commonly occurring examples of aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents.

This report on the global aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners market presents a thorough overview of the growth dynamics of the market in present times and includes several forward-looking statements regarding the market and its key segments over the course of 2017 and 2025. The report analyzes the key indicators expected to have a notable impact on the market’s growth prospects, including growth restraints, challenges, growth opportunities, and trends. Forward-looking statements in the report have been backed with vast qualitative and quantitative details about the market and its key segments.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=977

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global market for aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners has witnessed a steady yet moderately rising demand in the past few years. Much of the global consumption of these compounds is attributed to the thriving paints and coatings industry across the globe, increased use of mineral spirits, and increased demand across the construction sector in Asia Pacific. The market has vast untapped growth opportunities in emerging economies across Middle East and Africa.

Environment concerns related to the emission of VOCs from petroleum-based paints and coatings due are expected to lead to declining use of aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners across a number of application areas, especially across developed economies with stringent environment-related guidelines. Demand for aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners is also expected to remain slow owing to the slow pace of growth of the construction sector across regional markets such as North America and Europe.

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Of the key regional markets for aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners examined in the report, the Asia Pacific market is presently the leading contributor to the global market’s revenues. The vast rise in infrastructure development activities in the region in the past few years, especially across developing economies such as India and China, has led to a significant rise in demand for a variety of paints and coatings. The trend is expected to remain strong over the report’s forecast period as well, consecutively leading to the increased demand for aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners.

Demand across developed economies in regions such as North America and Europe is expected to remain moderate to slow owing to the stringent environmental regulations surrounding the paints and coatings market. Concerns regarding the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) owing to the use of certain coatings and paints containing petroleum-based solvents have led to the increased focus on the development and increased usage of bio-based safer products. This trend is expected to further decline the demand for aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners.

The report presents a thorough overview of the competitive landscape of the global aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners market and provides qualitative as well as quantitative analysis of the market’s attractiveness across key regional markets. Notable players in the market are profiled with the help of Porter’s five forces and SWOT analysis. Some of the key vendors operating in the global aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents and thinners market profiled in the report are SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd., Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and ExxonMobil Chemical.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/aliphatic-hydrocarbon-solvents-thinners-market

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.