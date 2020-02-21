Algaecides Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Algaecides Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Algaecides market was valued at USD 1.91billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.36billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.51% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Algaecides market are listed in the report.

BASF SE

Nufarm Limited

Lonza Group AG

UPL Limited

Waterco Limited

Sepro Corporation

The DOW Chemical Company

Biosafe Systems

Airmax