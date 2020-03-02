Algae Protein Market increasing demand with Leading key players: TerraVia, Cyanotech Corporation, Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd., Earthrise Nutritional, Roquette Fr�res, Heliae Development, LLC

Algae Protein survey provides key information about the industry such as helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This report on the global market is an important document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. The report provides CAGR value fluctuations for the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. This Market Report provides data on patterns and improvements, target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. A large scale Algae Protein market report assist client companies in predicting investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product.

Global algae protein market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for protein and increasing urbanization are the factor for the growth of this market.

Global Algae Protein Market By Product Form (Powder, Liquid Forms), Product Source (Marine, Fresh Water Algae), Product Type (Spirulina, Chlorella, Other Algae), Application (Food and Beverages, Nutritional and Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect Sales), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Algae Protein Market

Algae proteins are usually derived from algae with the help of enzymatic or solvent processes. They are usually extracted from algae that are grown in fresh waters and marines. These algae protein have high content of protein due to which they are used as an alternative for plant protein. They are very beneficial as they have the ability to improve immune system, decrease fatigue, decrease allergies and inflammation and others. They are widely used in applications such as food and beverages, dietary supplements, cosmetic and personal care and others.

Top Key Players:

TerraVia, Cyanotech Corporation, Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd., Earthrise Nutritional, Roquette Fr�res, Heliae Development, LLC, Allmicroalgae, ENERGYbits Inc., Corbion Biotech, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Corbion., Ocean Drop, Pond Tech, Algama, BIOPROCESS ALGAE, LLC, Univar BV., Algatech LTD and others.

Market Drivers:

o Rising awareness among population about the health benefits of algae proteins is driving the market

o Increasing urbanization and economic developments worldwide will also propel the market growth

o High demand of algae products from nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical industries will also act as a driver for this market

o Rising ageing population is another factor contributing as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

o High cost of the algae protein will restrain the market growth

o Availability of cheap substitute in the market will also hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

o In May 2019, Solabia Group announced that they have acquired Algatech Ltd. This acquisition will help both the companies to expand their production capability and meet the rising demand for the microalgae. This will strengthen their position in the market and will also increase their customer base worldwide

o In October 2017, Corbion NV announced that they have acquired TerraVia Holdings so that they can expand their company in the field of production of specialty lipids and protein. The new products and technologies of the TerraVia will help the company to expand their business in personal care as well as industrial applications

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product Form

o Powder

o Liquid Forms

By Product Source

o Marine

o Fresh Water Algae

By Product Type

o Spirulina

o Chlorella

o Other Algae

By Application

o Food and Beverages

o Nutritional and Dietary Supplements

o Animal Feed

o Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

By Distribution Channel

o Direct Sales

o Indirect Sales

o Wholesaler

o Trader

o Retailer

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada,

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Algae Protein Market

Global algae protein market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of algae protein market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

