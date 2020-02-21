Algae Paste in Aquaculture Market Evaluation 2016-26 with Upcoming Opportunities

The algae paste in aquaculture report provides analysis for the period from 2016 to 2026, where 2019 to 2026 is the forecast period with 2018 as the base year. This report on algae paste in aquaculture covers an in-depth analysis of the market including statistical and subjective data points, along with the key market drivers and opportunities & restraints that have positive or negative effects on the overall global market.

Aquaculture is still the fastest growing food producing sector in the world. Almost all fish produced from aquaculture are destined for human consumption, although by-products may be used for non-food purposes. Growing aquaculture production followed by increasing consumption of fish products is expected to increase market concentration over the coming years.

The World Bank Group (WBG) Agriculture Action Plan 2013–151 summarizes critical challenges facing the global food and agriculture sector. Global population is expected to reach 9 billion by 2050 and increasing need to secure food and nutrition for the growing population through increased production and reduced waste is expected to drive global aquaculture industry. Production increase is expected to occur in a context where resources necessary for food production, such as land and water, are even scarcer in a more crowded world, and thus the sector needs to be far more efficient in utilizing productive resources. Further, in the face of global climate change, the world is required to change the ways to conduct economic activities. The demand for fishmeal and fish oil will likely become stronger, given the fast expansion of the global aquaculture and sluggishness of the global capture fisheries that supply their ingredients.

The global algae paste in aquaculture has been segmented on the basis of algae species and application. Based on algae species, the market is segmented into tetraselmis, nannochloropis, isochyris, pavlova and others. On the basis of application, the market can be classified into finfish hatcheries, shellfish hatcheries and shrimp hatcheries.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Dynamics and Outlook

Chapter 3 Pricing Analysis by Algae Species per (Liter/Kg)

Chapter 4 Market (Tons) (US$ Mn), by Algae Species, 2016 -2026

Chapter 5 Market (Tons) (US$ Mn), by Application, 2016 -2026

Chapter 6 Market (Tons) (US$ Mn), by Geography, 2016 -2026

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Chapter 9 Methodology and Data Source

