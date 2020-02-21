Alcoholic Beverages Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Alcoholic Beverages Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market was valued at USD 1443.78 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1761.16 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.53 % from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=25944&utm_source=ITN&utm_medium=002

The main companies operating in the Alcoholic Beverages market are listed in the report.

Rémy Cointreau SA

Tsingtao Brewery Co.

Treasury Wine Estates

Thai Beverage Public Co.

The Wine Group.

Accolade Wines

Asahi Breweries

Brown-Forman Corp.

Carlsberg A/S