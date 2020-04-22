AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS): Present Trend:

The Basic Materials stock closed its last trading at $2.76 while performing a change of Loss (↓) -2.13% on Friday, January 31, 2020.

Intraday Trading of AK Steel Holding Corporation:

If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.

However, the holding period and the technical tools which are being used to achieve the ultimate aim differ between the two classes of traders which will be the topic of discussion in this article. Besides, there are several other factors which a trader needs to take into account in order to select the conducive trading strategy and these factors include (not exhaustive) time invested, personality trait, size of the account, trader skill level and level of commitment among others.

Notable Indicators to Watch:

AK Steel Holding Corporation, a USA based Company, belongs to Basic Materials sector and Steel & Iron industry. The AK Steel Holding Corporation has the market capitalization of $871.61M.

Its EPS was $0.32 while outstanding shares of the company were 315.80M. Shares outstanding are all the shares of a corporation or financial asset that have been authorized, issued and purchased by investors and are held by them. They have rights and represent ownership in the corporation by the person who holds the shares.

The number of stocks outstanding is equal to the number of issued shares minus the number of shares held in the company’s treasury.

It’s also equal to the float (shares available to the public and excludes any restricted shares, or shares held by company officers or insiders) plus any restricted shares.

Performance Review:

To clear the blur picture shareholders will need to look a little deeper. The AK Steel Holding Corporation has shown a weekly performance of -4.83% and monthly performance stands at -16.11%.

The stock has shown a quarterly performance of 3.37% and a half-year performance stands at -0.36%. Analyst recommendation for this stock stands at 3.

Technical Analysis of AK Steel Holding Corporation:

ATR stands at 0.11 while a Beta factor of the stock stands at 3.01. As a result, the company has an (Earning per Share) EPS growth of -60.89% for the coming year. Company’s EPS for the prior five-years is valued at 29.6%, leading it to an EPS value of 0% for the next five years.

When you analyze a company’s financial health, the very first measure that you may want to check is profitability.

The portion of a company’s profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock is known as Earnings Per Share or EPS.

Though the interpretation of Earnings Per Share is relatively easy, however, the EPS calculation is not this simple.

Volatility is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security or market index.

Volatility can either be measured by using the standard deviation or variance between returns from that same security or market index.

The AK Steel Holding Corporation remained 3.82% volatile for recent the week and 3.91% for the current month. The price target set for the stock is $2.99, and this sets up an impressive set of potential movement for the stock.

Profitability Ratios:

Looking into the profitability ratios of AKS stock, the investor will find its ROE, ROA, ROI standing at 85%, 2.1% and 17.4%, respectively. The current relative strength index (RSI) reading is 34.31.

SMA (Simple Moving Average):

Its distance from 20 days simple moving average is -8.44%, and its distance from 50 days simple moving average is -9.65% while it has a distance of 8.71% from the 200 days simple moving average.

The company’s distance from 52-week high price is -23.12% and while current price is 66.27% from 52-week low price. As of now, AK Steel Holding Corporation has a P/S, P/E and P/B values of 0.13, 8.73 and 6.42 respectively. The AKS has PEG of 0.