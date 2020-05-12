Airport and Marine Port Security Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Airport and Marine Port Security Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market was valued at USD 54.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 113.53 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.56% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Airport and Marine Port Security market are listed in the report.

Tyco International

L-3 Communications Holdings Honeywell International

HCL Infosystems Limited

Bosch Security Systems

Unisys Corporation

Flir Systems

Raytheon

SAAB AB