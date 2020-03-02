Airless Packaging Market Latest Study Explores Gigantic Growth | Berk Company, LLC, Sonoco Products Company, ALBEA, Silgan Holdings Inc., others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Airless Packaging Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Berk Company, LLC, Sonoco Products Company, ALBEA, Silgan Holdings Inc., AptarGroup, Inc, HCT Group, East Hill Industries, LLC, Cospack America Corp, Viva Group, LUMSON SpA, Rieke, HCP Packaging, FUSIONPKG, RPC Group Plc, TricorBraun, WWP, RAEPAK LTD, BALL CORPORATION, Ningbo Gidea Packaging Co.,Ltd and Amcor plc.

Airless packaging is a type of packaging method which is designed in such a way that normal air does not get in contact with the product kept inside and helps in maintaining the quality and shelf life of the product. The airless packaging products are used to store dry foods for a long period of time. There are many types of airless packaging that are widely used such as pouches, bottles, bag, tubes and others. The most commonly used material for airless packaging is glass and plastics.

Over the years, there has been much advancement in the packaging styles of many different industries. Earlier, the packaging products were made only from artificial materials but now, there are new technologies emerging which involve the usage of natural and plant based raw materials for the manufacturing of packaging products. Improved shelf life and quality of products through airless packaging is leading to growth in demand for global airless packaging market.

Global Airless Packaging Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Airless Packaging Market Trends | Industry Segment by Packaging Type (Rigid Plastics, Flexible Plastics), Material Type (Plastic, Glass, Others), Category (Premium, Mass), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Specialist Retailers, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce), End-User (Personal Care and Home Care, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Product Launch:

In July 2019, AptarGroup’s food and beverage segment launched closure for inverted packages. The product launch helped the company to expand its portfolio of food and beverage business.

In July 2019, AptarGroup, Inc. launched consumer friendly and sustainable dispensing closure, karma beverage closure. The product offers an innovative technology and is used widely in the personal care products.

In May 2019, RPC Group Plc (U.K.) announced to launch new design of magic Pur airless dispensers. It is an ideal product for a variety of personal care and cosmetic applications. After this launch the company has availability of 50ml and 100ml versions of Magic Pur dispenser.

