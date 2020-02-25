Air Separation Plant Market – Functional Survey 2019 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Air Separation Plant market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Air Separation Plant market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

In this Air Separation Plant market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

growth dynamics of the market and its key elements. A detailed analytical overview of factors such as growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and regulatory scenario governing the development of the market across key regional markets is also included in the report. The competitive landscape of the market is also analyzed in great details in the report, with detailed business profiles and data pertaining to finances, geographical presence, strengths and weaknesses, and product portfolio of some of the key vendors included.

Global Air Separation Plant Market: Drivers and Restraints

The thriving metal fabrication and semiconductor industries are expected to lead to an increased demand for air separation plants in the next few years. The rising expenditure on the production and refining of oil and steel and petrochemicals in emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil is also expected to emerge as one of the key demand drivers of the global air separation plant market over the report’s forecast period.

Global Air Separation Plant Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global air separation plant market on the basis of criteria such as separation process, gas, end-use industry, and geography. On the basis of separation process, the market can be segmented into cryogenic and non-cryogenic processes of air separation. The segment of non-cryogenic air separation processes includes sub-segments such as pressure swing adsorption, vacuum pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Cryogenic distillation is presently the most commonly used method for air separation owing to a vast range of application areas spanning a number of industries.

Some of the key applications of air separation plants are seen across industries such as semiconductor, healthcare, oil and gas, chemical, and iron and steel. Of these, the oil and gas and iron and steel industries are amongst the leading generator of revenue in the global market. Over the report’s forecast period, the oil and gas segment is expected to exhibit growth at the most promising pace owing to the rising demand for niche application areas such as enhanced oil recovery.

Global Air Separation Plant Market: Geographical Outlook

Of the key regional markets for air separation plants, Asia Pacific has been highlighted in the report with the most promising future growth prospects. The thriving industrial sector in emerging economies such as China and India has made the region one of the leading markets for air separation systems. Over the report’s forecast period as well, the region is expected to emerge as one of the leading destinations for air separation plants owing to the rising demand for pure gases across industries such as semiconductor, metal fabrication, and healthcare.

Global Air Separation Plant Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the key vendors operating in the global air separation plant market are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Praxair, Inc., Air Liquide S.A., Enerflex Ltd., Technex Ltd., Linde AG, Messer Group GmbH, Universal Industrial Gases, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

