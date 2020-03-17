Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2019-2027

The global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players including Aeroqual, Ecotech, Vaisala, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., TSI Inc., Horiba Ltd., CEM Corporation, Siemens AG, and Kaiterra. These established players are engaged in the development and introduction of innovative air quality monitoring equipment for end-users in the market. For instance in February 2017, Aeroqual, a prominent provider of air quality monitoring systems, introduced a compact air quality monitoring station AQS 1. The AQS 1 is designed for long term fixed air quality monitoring and is fully weather proof. Furthermore, the product has an in-built data communication system and can be calibrated in the field. Furthermore, companies are forming strategic partnerships in order to capture higher market share.

The air quality monitoring equipment market has been segmented as below:

Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, by Type

Air Pollution Sampler

Anemometers

Gas Analyzers and Detectors

Particle Counter

Others

Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, by End-user

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Medical

Construction

Chemical

Others

Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

