Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Forecast Report Offers Key Insights, Key Drivers, Technology

Leading manufacturers of Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market:
Competitive Dynamics
The report covers well-established players including Aeroqual, Ecotech, Vaisala, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., TSI Inc., Horiba Ltd., CEM Corporation, Siemens AG, and Kaiterra. These established players are engaged in the development and introduction of innovative air quality monitoring equipment for end-users in the market. For instance in February 2017, Aeroqual, a prominent provider of air quality monitoring systems, introduced a compact air quality monitoring station AQS 1. The AQS 1 is designed for long term fixed air quality monitoring and is fully weather proof. Furthermore, the product has an in-built data communication system and can be calibrated in the field. Furthermore, companies are forming strategic partnerships in order to capture higher market share.
The air quality monitoring equipment market has been segmented as below:
Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, by Type
- Air Pollution Sampler
- Anemometers
- Gas Analyzers and Detectors
- Particle Counter
- Others
Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, by End-user
- Power Generation
- Oil and Gas
- Medical
- Construction
- Chemical
- Others
Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- Japan
- China
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Table of Content of The Report
Chapter 1- Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Industry Overview:
1.1 Definition of Air Quality Monitoring Equipment
1.2 Brief Introduction of Major Classifications
1.3 Brief Introduction of Major Applications
1.4 Brief Introduction of Major Regions
Chapter 2- Production Market Analysis:
2.1 Global Production Market Analysis
2.1.1 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis
2.1.2 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share
2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis
Chapter 3- Sales Market Analysis:
3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis
3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis
Chapter 4- Consumption Market Analysis:
4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis
4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis
Chapter 5- Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis
Chapter 6- Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis
Chapter 7- Major Classification Analysis
Chapter 8- Major Application Analysis
Chapter 9- Industry Chain Analysis:
9.1 Up Stream Industries Analysis
9.2 Manufacturing Analysis