AI in Fashion Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2020

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the AI in Fashion market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the AI in Fashion market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The AI in Fashion market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the AI in Fashion market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the AI in Fashion market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this AI in Fashion market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The content of the AI in Fashion market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global AI in Fashion market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different AI in Fashion market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the AI in Fashion over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the AI in Fashion across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the AI in Fashion and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

On the basis of solution, the global AI in Fashion market report covers the following solutions:

Notable Developments

Some of the recent notable developments in the global AI in fashion market are listed below:

Google has rolled out a new update for its highly popular Google Lens app. The app has the ability to provide users with similar product suggestions for clothing and other fashion related stuff. The app also provides a style idea feature that allows user to click picture of a clothing item and the results will show how others have bought or worn similar clothing items.

Catchroom recently helped Privalia, a fashion ecommerce platform for scaling up their business. Cathcroom provided Privalia with AI-driven visual recognition technology that was able to automatically extract information about the product from their images. The technology also offers an interface to edit or add more attributes of products.

AI in Fashion Market: Drivers and Restraints

A number of factors are responsible for driving the growth of the global AI in fashion market. One of the biggest driving factors for the market growth has been the growing consumer demand to have superior personalized experience. With the help of AI technology, brands and distributors can provide the required customization according to the data insights. Such customization helps in building up the brand value and also creating a strong sense of loyalty among users. Naturally, the growth of the AI in fashion market is surging with this developing trend.

On the other hand, there has also been an increasing demand for inventory management. AI helps in the automation of such tasks. Thus, the market is flourishing with this increasing demand. There are other important driving factors such as increasing influence of social media in the fashion industry across the globe, increasing demand for AI technology to identify upcoming fashion trends and study the consumer behavioral patterns, and increasing adoption of artificial intelligence across major blocks of the overall value chain. Such factors are thus helping to push the development of the global AI in fashion market to newer levels.

AI in Fashion Market: Geographical Outlook

In terms of geographical segmentation, the global AI in fashion market is divided into five major regional segments. These regions are Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Currently, the biggest regional segment of the global AI in fashion market is of North America. The region is expected to continue its dominance over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2028. Such dominance of the market is primarily due to the presence of several industry leaders in the region and the early availability and access to latest AI technology.

On the other hand, the region of Asia Pacific is expected show a great promise during this given forecast period. The region is home to two of the fastest developing economies in China and India. These countries possess a huge human resource with decent paying capacity. Naturally, the overall region is expected to offer huge business opportunities for the leading players in the market. Rise of ecommerce brands and retail channels too is helping to push the growth of the AI in fashion market in Asia Pacific region.

Global AI in Fashion Market is segmented as below:

Components

Solution Software Tools Platforms

Services Training and Consulting System Integration and Testing Support and Maintenance



Applications

Product Recommendation

Product Search and Discovery

Supply Chain Management and Demand Forecasting

Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting

Customer Relationship Management

Virtual Assistants

Others (Fraud detection, fabric waste reduction, and price optimization)

Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

Category

Apparel

Accessories

Footwear

Beauty and Cosmetics

Jewelry and Watches

Others (eyewear, home decor)

End-User

Fashion Designers

Fashion Stores

