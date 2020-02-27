AI Governance Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this AI Governance Market

Market: Key Trends

In all likelihood, the following drivers, restrains, and opportunities are going to shape the future course of the global AI Governance market during the study period, from 2019 to 2027.

AI Governance Gains Popularity to Answer Calls for Fairness in Decision Making Processes

In the last few years, there has been a rise in the implementation of AI technologies across many sectors in a bid to automate various business processes, which would lessen cost of production, facilitate effective decision making, and offer upper hand over others in the face of high competition. Augmented demand for intelligent business systems to increase overall productivity and improve performance. AI technology comes to cater to these organizational needs, as a remarkable rise in adoption of AI technologies among various organizations could be seen. Various AI tools like machine learning models and algorithms are becoming increasingly vital in these processes.

It is expected that the global AI governance market will be driven by growing significance of AI governance solutions in the processes of decision making. Many companies have already started streamlining their efforts to safeguard image of their brands as there are ethical, financial and other risks associated with the use of AI technologies. The companies are also streamlining efforts to meet new requirements of shareholders and customers. As such, an immediate need to create ethical framework to make sure that deployment, development, and design of AI are free from any kind of biases. This is likely to ensure fair outcomes from AI technology as in some cases these AI algorithms could act with unfairness.

However, the global AI governance market is still in a nascent stage. Many leading technological companies are striving to come up with AI powered governance platforms and tools.

Global AI Governance Market: Geographical Analysis

The global AI Governance market has been divided into the regions of Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Regional segmentations help in better understanding of market dynamics that are at play in the regions.

In the global AI governance market, North America is estimated to emerge as a leading regional segment in times to come. Adoption of AI technologies is quite high in the continent. Apart from adoption, a lot of activities are going on in the research and development sector of AI technology in North America, which is likely to shoot up the demand for AI governance in the region.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

