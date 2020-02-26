Agrochemical Market: By Current Business Standing, Growth Opportunities, High Key Players, Listing Product Drawbacks and Forecast To 2026

Agrochemical Market report to study and analyses the market size ( Consumption, Value, Volume and Production ) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Agrochemical market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Agrochemical industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Bayer Crop Science, BASF, Agrium, CF Industries Holdings, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, Yara International, Monsanto Company, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company, Dow AgroSciences LLC, Syngenta AG. ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.Agrochemical Market report provide the in-depth analysis of key factors influencing the growth of the market (Growth Potential, Opportunities, Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges and Risks).

Agrochemical Market Size & Analysis (2014 – 2026); Agrochemical Market Volume & Future Trends (2014 – 2026); Agrochemical Market; By Geography (Volume and Value); 2014 – 2026;

Scope of Agrochemical Market: Agrochemicals widely involve fertilizers, pesticides, hormones and plant growth regulators (PGR) that enable plant and soil protection, improve the yield, maintain and improve the growth process of plants.

Shrinking arable land due to rapid industrialization and population explosion has resulted in increased use of agrochemicals, such as fertilizers and plant growth regulators, further triggering the market growth. The growing demand for crops as animal fodder and fiber in the textile industry has also provided the necessary boost to the agrochemicals industry.

Fertilizers dominated the agrochemicals market in 2017. Nitrogenous and phosphate fertilizers were most widely used due to their easy availability and low prices. However, the new trend of organic farming, which involves complete elimination of chemical-based fertilizers, has increased the demand for biofertilizers.

The demand for agrochemicals is expected to be the highest in Asia Pacific. The region is known for its agro-based countries such as India, Sri Lanka, and China, which are majorly dependent on agriculture and related industries for economic growth.

Global Agrochemical market size will increase to 308400 Million US$ by 2025, from 223700 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agrochemical.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❇ Fertilizers

❇ Crop Protection Chemicals

❇ Plant Growth Regulators

❇ Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❇ Cereals & Grains

❇ Oilseeds & Pulses

❇ Fruits & Vegetables

❇ Others

Agrochemical Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Table of Content:

